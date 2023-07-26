Harrogate's hopes of Britain in Bloom glory put to the test today as judges visit town

The business organisation was selected in the BIDS, Town Centres & City Centres category for its Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration campaign with local florist Helen James Flowers, which featured a town centre floral trail, an indoor exhibition, a shop window competition and imaginative displays including a giant Buddha and floral musical wall.

In the Britain in Bloom awards last October, Harrogate BID was named overall winner in the Yorkshire Rose Town/City Centre BID category, a month after being presented with The President’s Trophy for its work boosting Harrogate’s floral offering at the Harrogate in Bloom Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Britain in Bloom efforts came in a partnership with a number of different organisations, including Blamey’s Florist, Harrogate Theatre, The Turkish Baths, Harrogate Library, Harrogate in Bloom and Harrogate Spring Flower Show, not to forget Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks & Gardens team.

Chris Ashby – Harrogate BID, Harry Satloka – Harrogate Walking Tour, Andrea Thornborrow – Harrogate BID Vice Chair and Primark, Kim Parish – Britain in Bloom judge, Lee-Anne Bone – Britain in Bloom judge, Helen James – Helen James Flowers, Kitti Johnson – Harrogate BID, Matthew Chapman - Harrogate BID, Ruth Burke-Kennedy – Bettys, Ellen Clarke - Bettys, Bethany Allen – Harrogate BID, Dan Siddle – Harrogate BID Chair and The Crown Hotel. (Picture Harrogate BID)

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

“Harrogate is famed as a floral town and has won many accolades over the years.

"Our floral campaign, delivered by BID Project Manager Jo Caswell, was designed to celebrate that floral heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals will be held in October.