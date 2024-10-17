Harrogate’s heroic Harry ‘mystified’ how he survived accident during charity mission in Turkey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate's MP has sent his best wishes to the heroic Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours after his road accident which Harry himself left him injured but mystified as to how it didn’t turn out even worse.

After learning about the charismatic tour guide’s traumatic experience while on an epic charity cycle to the Pyramids, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon tweeted: “Wishing Harry a speedy recovery.

"I know he will be gutted his cycle from Harrogate to Cairo has been cut short.

"Both he and his walking tours are a Harrogate institution, and I’m sure everyone is wishing him well.”

Charismatic Harrogate tour guide Harry, right, pictured on BBC TV's Escape to the Country before his traumatic accident during an epic charity cycle to the Pyramids. (Picture contributed)

Harry Satloka told the Harrogate Advertiser his injuries were not life-changing after the serious accident last week while cycling in Turkey, though he remains “very battered and bruised” and his bicycle Rudolph is a complete write-off.

“I'm a little cut up and bruised but so, so grateful,” the much-loved Harry said.

"I'm not entirely sure how I managed to avoid anything more really serious.”

After setting off in July to cycle from Harrogate to the Pyramids on his epic adventure, Harry had made it as far as the Syrian border with Türkiye when he says he was hit by a van from behind while on his bike.

Fortunately now out of hospital, Harry is unable to cycle and complete his brave mission for Harrogate-based charity Artizan, which transforms the lives of differently-able people through high-quality crafts training.

To show your support for Harry’s efforts and donate to Artizan, visit: https://artizaninternational.enthuse.com/cf/harrogate-to-the-pyramids