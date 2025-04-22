Harrogate’s Harry Gray makes Leeds United debut as club secures Premier League return on historic day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harry Gray marked an unforgettable milestone in his career as he made his first-team debut for Leeds United in a 6-0 win over Stoke City - a victory that sealed their promotion to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debut for the 16-year-old, from Harrogate, is also a landmark moment in the Gray family’s long-standing connection with the club.

He follows in the footsteps of his great uncle Eddie, grandfather Frank, father Andy, and older brother Archie, who joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Archie’s departure, Harry’s emergence gives fans fresh hope of seeing the Gray name continue to shine at Elland Road.

Harry Gray, from Harrogate, made his Leeds United debut during a thrilling 6-0 win against Stoke City on the same day that the club secured their promotion to the Premier League

The match against Stoke City on Monday (April 21) was nothing short of spectacular.

Joël Piroe led the charge with four goals in the first half, while Junior Firpo added another before the break.

Willy Gnonto scored the sixth in the second half to help the Whites pick up all three points and move back to the top of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dominant performance and Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United secured the Whites promotion back to the Premier League.

Harry was introduced in the 86th minute, replacing Brenden Aaronson, and his presence on the pitch was a highlight for fans and teammates alike.

Harry's debut is just the beginning, after manager Daniel Farke included him in the senior squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, signalling the club's confidence in his abilities.

Despite a setback with a back injury that sidelined him for part of the season, Harry has returned to form, scoring for the Under 21s and earning a call-up to the England Under 17 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a season filled with drama and triumph, Harry’s debut stood out as a symbol of both the club’s legacy and its bright future.

The Whites will host Bristol City on April 28 before heading to Plymouth on May 3 for the final game of the season as they look to secure the Championship title.