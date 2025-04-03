Harrogate's Harlow Carr hosts eggs-citing variety of Easter activities
From Saturday April 5 to Monday April 21, little explorers can search for giant eggs, collect symbols with the help of a code-breaker kit and crack the code.
Sarah Mullan, Public Programming Manager at Harlow Carr, said: “Easter is a fantastic time to explore the beauty of RHS Harlow Carr and this year’s giant egg hunt promises plenty of adventure for the whole family.
"With a mix of outdoor exploration, hands-on activities, and interactive storytelling, there’s something for every little one to enjoy!”
Alongside the annual giant Easter egg hunt, families can take part in egg-stra special activities, including forest school workshops (April 7, 11, 14, 18), family story yoga (April 9, 16) and the Garden Detective adventures around the garden (April 8, 15).
With stories, games, and secret challenges along the way, there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained.
After exploring, children can drop into a craft workshop to design and decorate their own Easter basket to take home (April 10, 17).
Enjoy seasonal blooms and enjoy the gardens’ unique play areas.
Visitors can also explore the interactive Guess How Much I Love You garden trail, which brings to life the adventures of Little Nutbrown Hare and is inspired by the much-loved children’s story from Walker Books.
Spanning 58 acres, RHS Harlow Carr offers a stunning array of landscapes, from woodlands and meadows to formal gardens and water features.
Visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/easter-at-harlow-carr for more information and to book your code breaker kit.
