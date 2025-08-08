Harrogate's ground-breaking Red Wall Theatre company gearing up for new stage show

A Harrogate-based theatre group are “excited” to be making their debut in Knaresborough’s Feva arts festival.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First launched in 2023, the Red Wall Theatre group aims to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a left of centre social 'edge' to a wider audience.

So far, they have launched successful stage productions in Harrogate and Ripon, including political drama Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man and historical comedy-drama Hindle Wakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Red Wall Theatre is perform for the first time at Knaresborough’s popular Feva Festival will be Red Wall Theatre.

The cast of Harrogate Red Wall Theatre's next production - Joel Dean, Allison Clark and Ray Black as Jake, Jemma and Rafi. (Picture contributed)

A Twisted Tale will offer a review in story and song of Knaresborough’s once ubiquitous linen trade. Inspired by an exhibition at the town’s Heritage Centre, to which 10% of net ticket sales will be donated, the completely original script blends the group’s trademark humanity and social ‘edge’ with wit and humour.

Director Marie Henderson said: “After past performances, we are excited to be bringing a show to Knaresborough which, as another ‘first,’ includes both traditional and specially composed music.”

The play’s setting is a citizenship class of disaffected but spirited adolescents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faced with a wacky, if mysterious, supply teacher, Miss Dewdrop, they enact scenes evoking personages from Queen Victoria and Lord Byron to mill worker Matthew Crabtree who suffered exploitation as a child in the 19th century.

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, August 13 at 7.30 pm in the Centre on Gracious Street) are available from: www.feva.info/events/a-twisted-tale

Alternatively, visit Knaresborough Heritage Centre on Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends 10am-4pm.