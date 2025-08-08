Harrogate's ground-breaking Red Wall Theatre company gearing up for new stage show
First launched in 2023, the Red Wall Theatre group aims to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a left of centre social 'edge' to a wider audience.
So far, they have launched successful stage productions in Harrogate and Ripon, including political drama Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man and historical comedy-drama Hindle Wakes.
Now Red Wall Theatre is perform for the first time at Knaresborough’s popular Feva Festival will be Red Wall Theatre.
A Twisted Tale will offer a review in story and song of Knaresborough’s once ubiquitous linen trade. Inspired by an exhibition at the town’s Heritage Centre, to which 10% of net ticket sales will be donated, the completely original script blends the group’s trademark humanity and social ‘edge’ with wit and humour.
Director Marie Henderson said: “After past performances, we are excited to be bringing a show to Knaresborough which, as another ‘first,’ includes both traditional and specially composed music.”
The play’s setting is a citizenship class of disaffected but spirited adolescents.
Faced with a wacky, if mysterious, supply teacher, Miss Dewdrop, they enact scenes evoking personages from Queen Victoria and Lord Byron to mill worker Matthew Crabtree who suffered exploitation as a child in the 19th century.
Tickets for the show on Wednesday, August 13 at 7.30 pm in the Centre on Gracious Street) are available from: www.feva.info/events/a-twisted-tale
Alternatively, visit Knaresborough Heritage Centre on Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends 10am-4pm.