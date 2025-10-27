Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground reveals its spectacular Christmas events programme

The countdown to the launch of a feast of Christmas season events at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground is just a matter of days.

The festive programme will open in spectacular fashion next week when Harrogate Autumn Lights brings Harrogate’s biggest firework display to the Great Yorkshire Showground for the first time

From Santa’s Christmas Funland and Christmas party nights at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre, to a Christmas Dinner Cooking Masterclass at Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall, there are plenty of options to make the most of this special time of year.

Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “There is an event for all the family at the Great Yorkshire Showground as we count down to Christmas, making use of all our versatile event space across the Showground’s 250 acres, from Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall to The Pavilions and The Halls at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre.

"We look forward to celebrating the festive season with visitors and families as we welcome these fantastic events to the Showground.”

Festive season at Great Yorkshire Showground: Highlights

Harrogate Autumn Lights: Monday, November 3 only from 3pm to 9pm.

The event also features live music from Dick n Dom and Young Elton, fairground rides, mouth-watering street food, bars and roaming performers.

Fodder’s free Christmas Extravaganza: Thursday, November 20, 5.30pm to 8pm.

A joyful evening celebrating the best festive Yorkshire food and drink in preparation for Christmas Day.

The Christmas Tree Centre: Opens every day from Saturday 22 November, from 9am to 7pm.

The Great Yorkshire Christmas Fair 2025: Thursday, November 27 and Saturday, November 29, 9.30am to 5pm, and on Sunday, November 30, 9.30am to 4pm

Fodder’s Christmas Dinner Cooking Masterclass: Thursday, December 4 from 6pm.

Christmas Party Nights: At The Pavilions in the Great Yorkshire Events Centre on Saturday, December 6 and Saturday, December 13, featuring delicious food, DJ, festive games and a photo booth.

Santa’s Christmas Funland: Saturday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 24.

All profits raised from events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground go towards owners, registered charity Yorkshire Agricultural Society.