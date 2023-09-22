Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Show director to step down as applications open for ‘rare and exciting opportunity’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charles is set to step down after the next Great Yorkshire Show in 2024 which will run from Tuesday 9 till Friday 12 July.

This will be his ninth show and the hunt is now on for a new Show Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles said: “When I was a young boy in short corduroy trousers sitting in the Grandstand, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get the honour of one day becoming the Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will be the final one for current Show Director Charles Mills

"It is a wonderful organisation and getting the opportunity to meet and work with so many dedicated people will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Charles was Show Director during one of the most challenging shows which was organised as the country came through Covid in 2021.

He added: “We were one of the only agricultural shows to go ahead that year and it was such a pleasure to host King Charles III and Queen Camilla who supported us at that Show and spent a whole day meeting exhibitors, stewards and public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also thoroughly enjoyed hosting members of the Royal family including Princess Anne who visited twice during my tenure and is very highly respected among the farming community.

"The job of Show Director has been a wonderful experience and one that I will never forget.”

Since taking over the role in 2016, Charles has been part of the team behind changing the structure of the Great Yorkshire Show which moved from three days to four days since Covid in 2021.

Tickets are now sold in advance only with visitor numbers capped at 140,000 equating to 35,000 people a day, to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles is looking forward to spending more time with wife Jill and family and supporting son James in running the family business of hosting weddings at their farm in Appleton Roebuck.

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “Charles has been a fantastic ambassador for the Great Yorkshire Show and we can’t thank him enough for his amazing contribution over the years and for his passion, commitment and leadership.”

The search is now on for a new Show Director and a full job description is available for this rare and exciting opportunity.