Harrogate's 'friendliest' social club wins Club of the Year Award for the third year running

An incredible Harrogate club which was founded in 1899 has won a prestigious CAMRA award for the third year running

One of Harrogate's few surviving social clubs from the era of working men's clubs, The Oatlands first opened its doors when Queen Victoria was on the throne and Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman was British Prime Minister.

While the majority of traditional working men’s style clubs in Britain have succumbed to a national trend for decline which has seen three-quarters of them close in the last 50 years, The Oatlands has modernised and prospered.

Located at 1 Coronation Grove, this most friendly of clubs has seen its membership soar in recent times to more than a 1,000 with ages ranging from 18 to 80.

Harrogate & Ripon CAMRA’s Tony Constable presenting the Club of the Year award to staff at The Oatlands, including Joe Pitchford, Zorawar Flora, Arj Flora (Bar Manager) Grace Malone, Elena Watson (Assistant Bar Manager). (Picture contributed)

Thanks to hard work and good decisions, The Oatlands has become the heart of its community once again, acting as a live venue, sports bar, party location, as well fundraising for local charities, including Saint Michael’s Hospice, Follifoot Park Disabled riders, and Harrogate food banks.

It has also sponsored Harlow Hill Football Club and hosted many local groups and AGMs.

And with that success has come awards.

Last weekend saw The Oatlands receive Harrogate & Ripon CAMRA’s Club of the Year award for the third year in a row.

The Campaign For Real Ale praised The Oatlands for “the fine ale it pours, the amazing and friendly bar staff and the welcoming community”.

It has also been included in the Good Beer Guide again.

More information at: https://www.theoatlands.co.uk/