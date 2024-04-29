Harrogate's football heroes show their commitment to supporting community off the pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The English League Two club, who have just finished the most successful season in their history, welcomed mental health charity Wellspring Therapy & Training to one of their popular Pitch Positive sessions.

Held at Rossett Sports Centre, Pitch Positive events are designed to promote men’s mental health and wellbeing and involve five-a-side football matches followed by informal group discussions over coffee, tea and biscuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellspring was represented by interim chief executive Nick Garrett and his colleague Robert Beaumont.

Positive partnership - Wellspring charity's Nick Garrett, second from left and Lee McArthur, Activity Leader of Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation, pictured fourth from left, with Robert Beaumont, left. (Picture contributed)

Lee McArthur, Activity Leader of Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation and one of the organisers of Pitch Positive, said: “I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Wellspring for the charity’s invaluable contribution to our Pitch Positive session.

“The insights shared by Nick were incredibly impactful for our participants.

"Participants actively shared their personal experiences and strategies for coping during challenging times, fostering a sense of solidarity and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Harrogate Town and Wellspring are now looking to strengthen their partnership next season, working together to improve mental health across the community.

Nick Garrett said: "I'd like to thank Harrogate Town Football Club for inviting us to take part in Pitch Positive.

“Talking and listening to the players afterwards was a good learning experience for me, people really understood what Wellspring do and the immense benefits we bring to adults, children and families.

“It was especially heartening to hear the support from dads for the work we do in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd urge football lovers in Harrogate to support their local team not least because match days are exciting, safe and friendly but also because of the incredible work the club does for so many people in the town.”

Wellspring Therapy & Training, which was founded in 2003, offers affordable long-term, open-ended counselling where needed, of a type which is not currently widely available from the NHS.