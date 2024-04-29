Harrogate's football heroes show their commitment to supporting community off the pitch

Harrogate Town AFC is launching a new partnership with one of the community’s most respected charities.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
The English League Two club, who have just finished the most successful season in their history, welcomed mental health charity Wellspring Therapy & Training to one of their popular Pitch Positive sessions.

Held at Rossett Sports Centre, Pitch Positive events are designed to promote men’s mental health and wellbeing and involve five-a-side football matches followed by informal group discussions over coffee, tea and biscuits.

Wellspring was represented by interim chief executive Nick Garrett and his colleague Robert Beaumont.

Positive partnership - Wellspring charity's Nick Garrett, second from left and Lee McArthur, Activity Leader of Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation, pictured fourth from left, with Robert Beaumont, left. (Picture contributed)Positive partnership - Wellspring charity's Nick Garrett, second from left and Lee McArthur, Activity Leader of Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation, pictured fourth from left, with Robert Beaumont, left. (Picture contributed)
Lee McArthur, Activity Leader of Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation and one of the organisers of Pitch Positive, said: “I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Wellspring for the charity’s invaluable contribution to our Pitch Positive session.

“The insights shared by Nick were incredibly impactful for our participants.

"Participants actively shared their personal experiences and strategies for coping during challenging times, fostering a sense of solidarity and understanding.”

Both Harrogate Town and Wellspring are now looking to strengthen their partnership next season, working together to improve mental health across the community.

Nick Garrett said: "I'd like to thank Harrogate Town Football Club for inviting us to take part in Pitch Positive.

“Talking and listening to the players afterwards was a good learning experience for me, people really understood what Wellspring do and the immense benefits we bring to adults, children and families.

“It was especially heartening to hear the support from dads for the work we do in schools.

“I'd urge football lovers in Harrogate to support their local team not least because match days are exciting, safe and friendly but also because of the incredible work the club does for so many people in the town.”

Wellspring Therapy & Training, which was founded in 2003, offers affordable long-term, open-ended counselling where needed, of a type which is not currently widely available from the NHS.

Based at 78 High Street in Starbeck, it hopes to be able to counsel 220 clients by the end of next year, building on the 170 now on the charity’s books.

