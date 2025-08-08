Harrogate's food and drink businesses all set for major boost thanks to major event

Harrogate restaurant and cafe owners are being urged to embrace this year’s Restaurant Week and boost their businesses.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business says that the forthcoming Restaurant Week will offers a great opportunity for the food and hospitality industry celebrate their menus, attract new customers and create regular repeat visits.

“The week of offers is held during what is normally a quieter time of the year to encourage footfall into our hospitality businesses,” said Coun Mark Crane.

"I would encourage the restaurants, cafes and tearooms from across the area to get involved.”

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID's Operations and Projects Executive, said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the popular Restaurant Week in our town. (Picture contributed)

Restaurant Week, which will take place this October, is organised by Visit North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council’s destination marketing and management service.

The event has been expanding at a rate of knots with Harrogate and Selby previously taking part and Whitby joining the ranks earlier this year.

This year will be the fifth Harrogate Restaurant Week and it is, once again, bring supported by the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), which is covering the costs for its members following a successful partnership with Visit North Yorkshire last year.

“It's a great initiative that helps to drive both footfall and spend into our town centre's hospitality sector, which lines up perfectly with one of the key objectives in our business plan.

“The week-long scheme always receives fantastic feedback from our BID member businesses, residents and visitors, so we're very pleased to offer our support for another year.”

Graham Usher, the managing director of The Drovers Arms pub restaurant near Selby, said: “There is such an amazing choice of local restaurants and eateries.

"This is a great opportunity to bring them all together."

For more information on North Yorkshire Restaurant Weeks, along with details on how to sign up, visit: https://biz.visitnorthyorkshire.com/marketing-opportunities/restaurant-weeks/

Businesses which do not already have a free listing on the Visit North Yorkshire website can create one after registering for Restaurant Week.