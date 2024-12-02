Harrogate's first-ever Bike Bus for pupils and parents is launched successfully in Barcelona's footsteps

A Harrogate school has successfully followed the example of Barcelona by launching Harrogate’s first-ever Bike Bus to improve safety on the school run.

The new initiative involves a group bike/scoot of approximately one mile with pupils, who are accompanied by parents and carers for the journey to school.

Inspired by existing Bike Bus schemes in Spain, Scotland and Wales, Oatlands Infant and Junior School linked up with Oatlands Road Safety & Active Travel Group and the FRideDays Bike Bus initiative delivered by Sustrans and Schwalbe Tyres UK to launch their own Bike Bus.

The inaugural event in Harrogate followed months of planning which began in January when Hazel Peacock and Ben Mortimer, parents from the school community, approached Sustrans seeking guidance on setting up a Bike Bus for Oatlands Infant and Junior Schools.

Children taking part at Oatlands in Harrogate's first-ever Bike Bus day. (Picture Crankit Cycles Harrogate)

The result is already being hailed as a major breakthrough with approximately 60 riders taking part in the first one.

Estelle Scarth, Head Teacher of Oatlands Junior School, said: “The Bike Bus is a fabulous example of the schools and wider community pulling together in the best interests of our children.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for Oatlands Infant School and Oatlands Junior School to work closely together to promote life-long habits that will encourage our children to lead healthier lifestyles and look for low carbon alternatives for their daily commute.”

Christopher Harrison, Head Teacher, Oatlands Infant School, said the school had worked in partnership with North Yorkshire Sport, using the ‘Opening School Facilities’ (OSF) grant to train eight parent volunteer marshals with funding to train another eight expected soon.

The Bike Bus scheme sees staff and families able to borrow bikes from the school free-to-use on site Bike Library, which has also been OSF funded.

The school has acquired further funding from Harrogate Rotary Club to purchase a bike rack, tow bar and infant trailer – plus light up arm bands for everyone to be extra visible in the darker winter months.

The next Bike Bus at Oatlands is scheduled for later in this month when even more families are expected to take part.