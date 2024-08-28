Harrogate's first Australian style coffee shop set for official launch after change of ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new coffee shop is to open in a fashionable part of Harrogate after the sale of a popular bar.

It was in January this year that Brew Bar was sold after establishing a presence in ‘The Saints’ area of Harrogate in 2018.

New owner Katrina Rickert is to shortly to relaunch the business at number 1 St Winifred’s Avenue.

The Saints Coffee will officially open its doors in early September as a coffee shop honouring the neighbourhood it serves.

New owner Katrina Rickert is to to relaunch the coffee business at number 1 St Winifred’s Avenue in Harrogate next month. (Picture contributed)

The Saints will be an Aussie style coffee shop, with a focus on fresh, quality ingredients, a commitment to consistently delicious coffee and a friendly atmosphere where all are welcome.

Owner Kat has worked with speciality coffee roasteries to develop two bespoke coffee blends and a strong, smooth decaf and is developing a following for her freshly-baked banana bread, Anzac biscuits, friends and ‘antipodean pantry’.

Since the ownership change and the rebrand, the new team have received five star reviews on Google, with reviewers appreciating the warm service, the home baked goods, the food cooked with love, delicious coffee and the dedicated dog friendly area.

The Saints Coffee’s opening hours will be from 7.45am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Follow Brew Bar Harrogate on Instagram or Facebook for more details of the upcoming change and launch celebrations.