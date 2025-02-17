'Harrogate’s favourite pub' and Your Harrogate Radio set to bring back successful golf day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your Harrogate Radio and The Fat Badger are teaming up once again to launch a third charity golf day.

The annual event, which was first launched in 2023, has raised £22,000 for local charities to date thanks to these two much loved Harrogate institutions, the skills of local golfers and the support of the public.

A genuine labour of love, the golf day will return to Oakdale Golf Club on Friday, May 9 in support of two worthwhile causes.

Harrogate Neighbours and Horticap are set to benefit this year, with proceeds to be split equally between both charities.

The Fat Badger and Your Harrogate Radio get ready to tee up a popular annual golf day for charity in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “I was very surprised that we’d been picked again to participate in this year’s golf day - it's amazing!

“We’re trying to keep the Community Hub open at the moment in Starbeck, so this will be a fabulous help to keep that amazing place open for longer.”

The event will see around 20 teams take to the course with a Texas Scramble format in place to include golfers of all abilities.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group, which owns The Fat Badger, said: “It’s going to be even bigger and better.

"We had so much fun for the first two years, we just couldn’t not do it again.

“We’re back at Oakdale who have looked after us really well over the last few years and we’re looking forward to having lots of fun and raising loads of money for local charities.”

Teams are charged at £650+VAT each, with proceeds to be split equally between the two chosen charities.

As well as competitive golf, there will also be a Gala Dinner held afterwards at The Sky Bar at The Yorkshire Hotel, where a charity raffle and further fundraising opportunities will take place.

To find out more or to book your place, email [email protected]

Your Harrogate Radio will also be broadcasting live from the event on Friday, May 9, when listeners can tune in online, on DAB and on smart speakers for all the latest from the course.

