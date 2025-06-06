Harrogate's 'favourite music festival' unveils its full line-up of great acts for this summer's event

Harrogate music fans are excited to learn the full programme details of a legendary festival which is celebrating a milestone anniversary in the fields of North Yorkshire this year.

Famed forward thinking and family-friendly festival Deer Shed is celebrating its 15th birthday with an even more fantastic line-up than ever in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

The independent and family-owned weekender has wowed the true fans, and families, since its inception back in 2010 and now attracts an audience of 10,000.

Music acts already revealed for this year’s highly civilised festival which will run from July 25-27, include:

Fast-rising London quartet Wunderhorse.

Captivating spoken-word artist Kae Tempest and Mercury-nominated friends of the festival The Big Moon.

Indie-rock royalty Idlewild.

Irish garage-punks Sprints.

Hotly-tipped folk songwriter Jacob Alon.

Nottingham alt-country four piece Divorce.

Manchester hip-hop genre skipper Antony Szmierek.

Noise-rock Teesiders Benefits.

The final additions to this year’s stellar music line-up include Southampton indie-poppers Welly, London-born audio-visual artist Nadeem Din-Gabisi, British-Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadia Kadek and more.

There will also be three successful artists selected for the festival’s ‘Apply To Play’ artist development partnership with EMI North; Cowboy Hunters, Dilettante and Neve Cariad.

Renowned for curating a holistic cultural experience that goes far beyond the average festival’s entertainment programme, Deer Shed will once again deliver an incredibly diverse range of all-ages activities away from the event’s main stages.

The many areas of activity include Outdoor Arts installations, Comedy, Theatre, a dedicated Under 5’s programme (including Baby Sensory, The Play Tent and more ), Sports (featuring kayaking, wrestling, skateboarding, and more) Science and Craft workshops, Wild Retreat and Wellbeing initiatives, the Wheels & Feet Roller Skating Disco (brand new for 2025), Spoken Word, Cinema, Late Night DJs.

Deer Shed’s comedy offering in the Big Top will include US improv icon Reggie Watts, Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont, 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe and festival fan favourite John Shuttleworth.

Deer Shed’s literary line-up will welcome contributions from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, renowned columnist John Harris, author and journalist Adelle Stripe, and many others.