Harrogate’s Father Christmas Experience to return for third year and here is what families can expect

It may only be September, but tickets are already selling fast for this year’s Father Christmas Experience – which will once again see the Cedar Court Hotel transformed into a magical festive Elf Village, complete with Elf Workshop and the Forest of Enchanted Wishes.

Back by popular demand for its third year in Harrogate, the Father Christmas Experience brings the magic of Christmas to believers of all ages, with an Elf-Training Show for families with younger children, and a Codebreaker’s Christmas Show for tweens, teens and adults to enjoy.

Organised and designed by local events company Enchantica’s, the Father Christmas Experience is sponsored by the Harrogate BID, which is planning another fantastic festive season for the town.

Matthew Chapman (Harrogate BID), Father Christmas, Tinsel the Elf and Bethany Allen (Harrogate BID) as they launch the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience which returns to the town for a third year

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “Christmas in Harrogate over recent years has without a doubt been one of the best festive offers across the North of England and Harrogate BID are delighted to be working in collaboration with Enchantica’s for a third year running to support the Father Christmas Experience at the Cedar Court Hotel.

“This, alongside the spectacular Christmas lights, the returning free road train, an array of entertainment and animation, the North Pole Post Office and an extended Destination Harrogate Christmas Fayre will yet again be a delight for residents and visitors alike.”

And thanks to the generosity and support of local Harrogate businesses, three special initiatives will ensure extra festive joy and cheer can be enjoyed by even more members of the community.

These include:

– In association with charity The Unity, families living with disability, neurodiversity or from vulnerable backgrounds will be invited along to enjoy some festive family fun for free

– The Green Elf Project invites children from local primary schools to attend free of charge a special educational show focused on sustainability and looking after the environment.

- And, new for 2023, Enchantica’s is working alongside local organisation Harrogate Neighbours to extend an invitation to older members of our community to enjoy a free dinner with Father Christmas to help combat loneliness and provide something special to look forward to this Christmas.

Suzanne Vaughan, Director at Enchantica’s, said this year’s Christmas offering promised truly something wonderful.

She said: “Here at Enchantica’s, all our team love Christmas and we work hard to produce and deliver new show offerings every year.

“This year promises to be our best festive season yet.

“We couldn’t do it without the support of Harrogate BID and the kindness and generosity of our local sponsors which enables us to help more of the community shine bright at this magical time of year.”

Holly Burtwistle, a parent from Harrogate, praised what she described as a ‘magical’ show.

She said: “Enchantica’s Christmas show is our favourite Christmas event by far.

“It’s enjoyed so much by both the children and by parents too, making it such a unique and magical experience.

“Father Christmas and the Elves put their all into it and they give lots of time and energy to the children.

“The build-up to the show is exciting, the costumes and decorations are so festive and it’s made magical by the fact it’s a family event with a great atmosphere, full of jokes, singing and fun.

“It’s the highlight of our Christmas activities and every year it adds something new and different, we can’t wait to see what Santa has got up his sleeve, or in his sack, this Christmas.”