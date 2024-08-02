Harrogate's famous Fodder cafe is set to hold its first-ever food and drink 'fiesta'

A legendary name in Harrogate cafes is to launch a new food and drink event shortly.

Located at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Fodder has built a reputation as one of Yorkshire's finest farm shops – with a highly-rated butchers and high quality cafe – since it was first launched by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society 15 years ago.

Now the award-winning destination, which prides itself on its commitment to locally-sourced produce, is to hold its first-ever Fodder Fiesta – and it’s free.

Taking place on Saturday, August 17 from 4pm-8pm, the new event will offer the chance to meet the faces behind the food at the beautiful and bright Fodder farm shop and cafe.

As well as appearances by Fodder’s producers and suppliers, there will also be live music from Simon & Tim, two bars including a beer bar provided by Harrogate Brewing Co, strawberries and cream from Annabels Strawberries and big BBQ with head chef Mehdi who will be cooking up delicious butchery specials from Fodder’s Yorkshire suppliers.

The café will be open as usual until 3pm but there will also be late-night shopping with special offers.

Vanessa Pitt, Manager of Fodder said: “This is our very first Fodder Fiesta and we are excited to open for an afternoon and early evening of great food, drinks and music.

"We have some of our wonderful suppliers and producers coming along so visitors can meet the faces behind the food we sell, too.”

Producers attending Fodder Fiesta will include: Sing Gin, Westow Vineyard, Wass Far, Charcuterie, Thistlemist Soup, Annabel’s Strawberries, Sawley Kitchen, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Yorkshire Vinegar, Lemoncello, Tildas Tribe, Rhucello, Rudgate Brewery, Sloemotion Gin, Carbon Art, Guppy’s Chocolate, Whitby Distillery Ltd, Orchards of Husthwaite, Appleby Creamery, Original Baker, Kandlers Table, Yorkshire Beeswax.

Fodder is part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and is the only farm shop café of its kind in the UK where 100% of profit goes back to charity.

YAS supports and promotes the farming industry through a range of events from free educational trips for children at Countryside Days to teacher training days and grants.