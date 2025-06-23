Harrogate’s Family Law celebrates 10 years of supporting town’s festivals

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, with Andrew Meehan, Harrogate Family Law's managing director

Harrogate Family Law is celebrating its decade-long support of Harrogate International Festivals.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The law firm, one of Yorkshire's leading legal firms for divorce and family law advice, has supported the Festivals since 2015, becoming one of its exclusive Premier Partners seven years later.

The business, again named by Legal 500 as a leading law firm this year, was established by Andrew Meehan in 2010, and since then it has built a growing reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most reliable family law firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Meehan, Harrogate Family Law’s managing director, said: “We are immensely proud to have been supporters of Harrogate International Festivals for the past 10 years, during which time we have grown as a business allowing us to increase our backing.

“The Harrogate International Festivals team deliver an incredible range of festivals, events and education initiatives, all of which help cement Harrogate’s reputation as a thriving hub for culture and the arts.”

He added: “We are delighted to have our name associated with Harrogate International Festivals, and we look forward to this continuing for many years to come.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “I want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Harrogate Family Law for their continued support, it is invaluable for an arts charity like ours.

“If it wasn’t for businesses like this, we would not be able to deliver the cultural calendar of activities that we are renowned for, and Harrogate would be all the poorer as a result.”