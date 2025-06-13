Harrogate’s essential guide to shows and events this weekend from June 19 2025

Planning a night out at a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to the entire month ahead:

Thursday, June 12-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 19, 7.30pm:

June 21: Bootleg Bee Gees in Knaresborough.

Woodlands Drama Group presents A Month of Sundays at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, June 19,9pm:

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Two Yorkshire Normandy Veterans present Bomb Happy at Harrogate Library.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA presents Thank You for the Music 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 20, 9pm:

Live music with Supercell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 3pm:

Live music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Live music with Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 21, 6.30pm:

Motion Studios present Decades in Motion at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert: Music From Across the British Isles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, June 21, 9pm:

Latin Fury Black & Gold Party at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 22,9pm:

Live music with Roarshack at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 22, 4pm:

Generation Dance present Shine at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 25-28, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Notes From a Small Island at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Motown at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Lindisfarne at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Burlesque Cabaret at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.

Wednesday, July 16, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions and Charm presents A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

Tuesday, July 1-2, 7.30pm:

Oddsocks return to RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate with a hilarious family friendly performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.