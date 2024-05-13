Harrogate's 'economic regeneration' to be put in the spotlight thanks to Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s priorities for ‘economic regeneration’ will be set out at a meeting tonight which will also see a new vision for the town following the abolition of the borough council.

This month’s meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce will take place in the newly-opened Imaginarium at the Cedar Court Hotel.

After starting with a short AGM, the event will hear from key speakers Julian Rudd, who is head of regeneration (south) for North Yorkshire Council, and from Harrogate Civic Society’s Stuart Holland and Paul Hatherley.

Setting the scene on the two topics that are crucial to the local business community, Julian Rudd will talk about the economic and regeneration priorities for the Harrogate area and will take the lead in an interactive discussion with attendees.

Members and guests are being invited to share their own ideas about local needs and opportunities and how the newly formed North Yorkshire Council could and should support the area.

Harrogate Civic Society’s Stuart Holland and Paul Hatherley will then discuss the vision for the town following the abolition of the borough council at the start of last month.

They will pose the question as to whether a county-wide plan, which is currently in the offing, or a local plan would best suit the needs of businesses.

HDCC chief executive Martin Mann said: “The calibre of our guest speakers not only reflects the importance of the topics but also highlights how the HDCC acts as a voice for local businesses to contribute to policies and plans for supporting the region’s economy.”

Tonight’s meeting will begin with the AGM, reflecting on activities over the past year and setting out the chamber’s plans for the year ahead.

Votes will be taken on HDCC management group members who are up for re-election and for approval of the annual accounts.

The meeting at Cedar Court Hotel will run from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Registered members and guests will have the opportunity to network and enjoy some light refreshments from 5.30pm to 6.15pm.

Meetings are free for members and non-members attending their first meeting.