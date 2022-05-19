Harrogate's 'cycling nurses' nearing Paris at end of first week of epic charity ride for MSF

Andy Dennis and his partner Tracey Hill last posted their progress on day seven of Ride the Rock as they travelled through France.

The gruelling new fundraiser is part of the couple's decade-long mission to support Médecins Sans Frontières /Doctors Without Borders - with the aim of raising £200,000 for he international medical charity which supports people in places such as Ukraine.

Harrogate's Andy Dennis and his partner Tracey Hill bump into a cyclist in France this week during the first week of their epic Ride the Rock charity ride.

Between them, they have so far raised a combined total of over £130,000.

Day seven of their mammoth challenge saw the couple cycle from Noyon To Senlis around 100 kilometers north of Paris before setting off for the Médecins Sans Frontières office in the city itself.

Ride to the Rock will see the couple cycle to Brussels, Paris, over the Jura Mountains to Geneva, through the Alps to the Mediterranean coast, they will then cycle all the way along the Med coast, crossing the Pyrenees to Barcelona before pushing on to finish in Gibraltar in July.

Andy Dennis is a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Harrogate District Hospital while his partner Tracey Hill is a staff nurse at the Nurse Dermatology Department at York Hospital.

Andy has worked on four missions with MSF in Uganda during the conflict between the government and the Lords Resistance Army, twice in South Sudan and during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Andy Dennis said: "The goal of this challenge is to raise as much money as possible for MSF, they then turn your money into bandages, medications, oxygen masks and vaccines for the poorest for the most desperate people on the planet".

If you would like to support Andy and Tracey during their lengthy cycling challenge or donate to their charity appeal, for MSF, visit:

www.andy4msf.com