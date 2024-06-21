Harrogate's creative rail conductor to throw open studio doors and give a glimpse of his art behind the scenes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s famous ‘singing conductor’ and now renowned artist is to throw open his doors this weekend as part of the annual North Yorkshire Open Studios event.

After building a national musical reputation with his popular semi-acoustic rock band which appeared on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and sold out Harrogate's Royal Hall, Northern rail conductor Paul Mirfin has branched out successfully into art in recent years.

This multi-talented and likable Yorkshire railwayman and oil painter is welcoming the public to see behind the scenes at his studio on Saturday, June 22.

Running from 10-4pm with the offer of a free glass of Prosecco, Paul’s studio is located in Knaresborough town centre on Brewerton Street behind the Cross Keys pub.

Harrogate's 'singing conductor' and artist Paul Mirfin in London to see the controversial King Charles III Portrait by leading figurative artist Jonathan Yeo at the Philip Mould & Company gallery. (Picture contributed)

Paul, who specialises in commissions and prints, as well as oil paintings, was recently interviewed on BBC Look North Yorkshire about the positive impact art and creativity can have.

He was also been commissioned to paint Harrogate Town AFC’s new home shirt for the 2024/25 in time for the release of the club’s new kit.

A self-taught artist, this popular figure only began oil painting during the Covid pandemic in 2021.

He recently travelled to London to see the controversial King Charles III Portrait by leading figurative artist Jonathan Yeo at the Philip Mould & Company gallery.

More information at: https://paulmirfinart.com/

North Yorkshire Open Studios is an annual event enabling artists and makers to open their studios, meet, promote and sell their work directly to the public.