Harrogate's brilliant indie breweries aim to fight back in battle for the future of craft beer

Harrogate may rightly be regarded as one of the indie beer sector’s leading towns in the North but its success is facing new challenges in 2025.

With five independent breweries in the HG area, the town is proud of its craft beer credentials.

Small to medium-sized businesses in Harrogate and Knaresborough such as Roosters, Cold Bath Brewing Co and Turning Point Brew Co have been awash in awards over the last decade.

Such is the success of Harrogate Brewing Co it is about to open its own bar in the town centre after taking over the Old Bell Tavern.

With five independent breweries in the HG area, including Rooster's, Harrogate is proud of its craft beer credentials. (Picture contributed)

But new figures issued by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) showing there were 100 fewer breweries in the UK in January 2025 compared to January 2024 are a reflection that tougher times have arrived for the original craft beer sector.

Ian Fozard, owner of Harrogate's family-owned Rooster’s Brewing Co and a former chairman of SIBA North East Region, admitted the landscape had changed.

"Talking with SIBA colleagues, we all agree that it’s really tough out there,” he said.

"Not many small brewers are trading profitably.

True independence - The popular taproom at Harrogate Brewing Co. (Picture contributed)

"I wouldn't be surprised if there weren’t some serious small brewer casualties on the way.”

The problem isn't any lack of demand for craft beer.

Nor it is simply rising costs.

The deeper threat is the increasingly predatory behaviour of the brewing giants in this battle for the soul of craft beer.

A family affair - Oliver, Tom and Ian Fozard at Harrogate's family-owned Rooster’s Brewing Co. (Picture contributed)

Tom Fozard, Rooster’s commercial director, said: "In recent years, larger, global breweries have taken note of the swing towards more flavoursome beers, brewed by passionate, independent businesses and have developed their own brands to mimic this.

"They also have the resources to snap up smaller, successful breweries to add to their portfolios and use the brands to masquerade as being part of the ‘craft’ movement.”

In case any beer fans may think Harrogate is too good to succumb, last year saw a famous independent brewery on its doorstep swallowed up by Keystone Brewing Group.

As well as Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, this UK private-equity firm previously known as the Breal Group has acquired a series of other iconic independent craft beer breweries in the last 12 months, including Purity Brewing Co, Magic Rock, Fourpure and, most recently, North Brewing based in Leeds.

Having stolen a march on the brewing giants in the years following the introduction of Small Breweries Relief in 2002 by Labour Chancellor Gordon Brown, the true indies are feeling the impact of big money muscling its way into a sector it did nothing to create.

Andy Slee, chief executive of SIBA, said: “The consumer appetite for independent beer is high and our indications suggest volumes for independent beer at the end of 2024 were up.

"The issue for small independent breweries is lack of access to market and rising costs, making it incredibly difficult to remain profitable.”

Ian Fozard of Rooster’s said the behaviour of the global brewers had become “very aggressive” both in terms of predatory pricing and soft loans/equipment installs to tie up beer lines in pubs.

A new Indie Beer campaign by SIBA with a shift of focus from craft beer to the idea of independence has been embraced by Harrogate’s brilliant breweries.

The hope is that customers in bars and supermarkets will embrace it, too.