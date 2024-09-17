Harrogate's biggest rock and metal event of the year is to return this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Held in honour of late Harrogate musician Chris Bramhall, who died from a rare form of brain cancer in January 2013 at the age of just 21 after a battle fought with courage and dignity, Metal Thunder IX boasts a cracking line-up.
Among the mainly local bands playing will be Ericbana, Hell Fire Jack, Babygun, Damp, King Shilling, the Chris Bramhall Experience – plus a reunion by Croak Ditch.
Taking place at Bilton Club on Saturday, September 21, the event is a celebration of the much-missed Chris Bramhall, as well as raising funds for Fighting Ependymoma, the charity set up to support research into ependymoma set up in his memory.
Running from 11.45am to midnight, audience members can look forward to live music, food and a bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.