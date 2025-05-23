Harrogate’s biggest free treasure hunt of the year is launched for families and gamers
In the build-up to Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival, which will take place at the Old Swan Hotel on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, organisers Phase 4 Computers of Harrogate are launching a pre-festival special event.
Working with Harrogate BID and Bilton Grange School, the public are being invited to take part in a free, town-wide treasure hunt.
From Friday, May 23 to June 7, limited-edition collectible cards will be hidden at locations throughout the town, waiting to be discovered.
But this isn’t just any hunt, it’s a battle for Harrogate’s survival.
The Story: The Evil Hydrobyte Has Come to Steal Harrogate’s Water but Can You Stop Him?
An evil force is threatening Harrogate’s most precious resource. Hydrobyte, a sinister villain, has arrived to steal the town’s water, draining its vitality and leaving chaos in his wake.
But all is not lost. The Valley Guardians; a powerful team of heroes; have been assembled to fight back and save Harrogate from Hydrobyte’s grasp.
There are eight mystery cards hidden around town, seven Guardians to find and one final card featuring the villain himself.
With the guardians being designed by the children at Bilton Grange Primary School.
Hidden across Harrogate town centre will be eight exclusive collector’s cards featuring unique Harrogate-themed superheroes, designed by local schoolchildren, waiting to be discovered.
Each card is tucked away in local venues, encouraging participants to explore cafés, shops, and community spaces while hunting for these special collectables.
Each card will unlock a piece of the story, and the final mystery card will be waiting at Odyssey Gaming Festival on May 31 and June 1, bringing the adventure full circle.
A homegrown event, Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival is the brainchild of Phase 4 Computers, Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists.
Running at the Old Swan Hotel on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, 2025, the festival is built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts.
To book tickets, visit: www.odysseygamingfestival.co.uk