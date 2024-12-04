Harrogate’s 'best street for independent shops' launches its Christmas Chocolate Appeal for families in need

The cradle of Harrogate’s independent shop scene is launching a charity chocolate campaign to make sure families in need can have a treat this Christmas.

The return of the Harrogate Charity Chocolate Collection appeal for the fourth year in a row is the work of Commercial Street Retailers Group, a community-minded group of independent retailers located in the heart of the town.

Based on Commercial Street, this collection of friendly, independent shops and cafes such as The Cheeseboard, Mr Arkwright’s hardware store and Crampton & Moore electrical retailers first came together in 2020.

Since then, the retailers group has not only highlighted the unique nature of this part of Harrogate’s retail sector and encouraged people to ‘shop local’, it has also gone out of its way to support a range of community causes.

Organised by Sue from Lilly’s and Tony from Curtain & Blind Design, funds raised from the Harrogate Charity Chocolate Collection will be donated to the following charities:

New Beginnings.

Disability Action Yorkshire.

Supporting Older People.

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

Sue Kramer, who has run Crown Jewellers of Harrogate at 23 Commercial Street with her husband Steve for nearly 25 years, said: "We’re collecting until December 15 so we have time to distribute everything the public kindly donate.

"We want to make sure the chocolate will be reaching the elderly, the sick, disabled and families escaping domestic abuse to spread some chocolate joy this Christmas season.

"Despite somewhat trying times, the street community spirit remains vibrant.

"We are proud that 18 shops are paid up members of our retailers group, and are represented on our website and social media to market what we do and why Commercial Street is so special.”

The public are advised they can drop in chocolate at the following shops on Commercial Street: Lilly's Cafe, Curtain & Blind, Harrogate Town AFC, White Rose Sewing

Commercial Street Retailers Group welcomes donations of all types of chocolate in all shapes, sizes and packages – whether that is individual chocolate bars, boxes of biscuits or large tubs.

For more information on the chocolate appeal, visit: https://commercial-street.co.uk/#home