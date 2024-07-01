Harrogate's best loved pub is relaunched after second renovation in recent years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Harrogate’s best loved and most historic pubs is reopening today after a substantial rejig.

The second relaunch in as many years sees the existing bar moved and made bigger and a new Happy Hour drinks offer introduced.

The hope is customers will respond positively to the changes at the Coach and Horses whose roots go back nearly 200 years to the 19th century and Harrogate’s early days as a internationally famous spa town.

Hailed as "Harrogate's local since 1827", a new era began in 2022 when it was taken over by the award-winning Provenance Collection.

Two brand new bars - The Coach & Horses in Harrogate has reopened after a fresh rejig and improvements. (Picture contributed)

A major renovation began at the historic hostelry facing the Stray, including removing the circular bar and opening up the upstairs area for meals.

Having been for many year THE pub for many Harrogate people, the owners of the Coach and Horses are confident of restoring its high reputation.

There is now a new large bar in the downstairs 'Tap Room' .

A ‘soft launch’ was held at the bar on Friday offering what is said to be a wider range of beer than anywhere else in Harrogate, as well as a new bar in the upstairs 'Feed Room'.

The C&H is also launching a new " 'Appy 'Our" offering half price beer, wine and spirits between 4pm to 7pm each day when you sign up.

Weekly events include:

Mondays: Martin House Pub Quiz.

Wednesdays: Comedy Club (1st Wednesday of every month).

Friday: Live Music and Martin House Charity Raffle.