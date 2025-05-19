Harrogate's best-known education leader is to retire after 25 years of achievement

One of the most well-known and significant educational figures in Harrogate schools in recent decades has announced he is to retire.

Richard Sheriff, chief executive of Red Kite Learning Trust, is to leave his leadership position at the end of the year.

Former head at Harrogate Grammar School, Mr Sheriff is the founding chief executive of the trust, which now serves more than 10,000 children in 16 schools across Harrogate, North Yorkshire and Leeds.

Mr Sheriff will now look to pursue his many other interests both within and beyond education.

Under former Harrogate Grammar School head Richard Sheriff’s leadership the Red Kite Learning Trust has grown to be one of the leading educational organisations in the region. (Picture contributed)

A National Leader of Education, Richard Sheriff received an OBE for services to education in 2023 and has also worked as an Ofsted Inspector.

Under Mr Sheriff’s leadership the Red Kite Learning Trust has grown to be one of the leading educational organisations in the region and has a national reputation for its values driven partnership work.

Trustees are looking to appoint a looking for an “outstanding individual” as new leader to start in January 2026 approximately.

Until that time, supported by the Trust’s experienced leadership team, Richard Sheriff will continue to work as normal on behalf of the schools and young people.

"After almost 25 years leading schools, I feel the time is right to step aside and let others take on the privileges and challenges that come with leadership at this scale,” said Mr Sheriff.

“It is really hard to even think about moving away from an organisation and profession I love but we all must find the right time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.

"Red Kite Learning Trust has always been a collaborative organisation, and its growth and success has been the result of the efforts of many, not least those who deliver every day to the children we serve in the diverse settings we support.

"I have been supported brilliantly by an excellent Senior Leadership Team who have worked incredibly hard for me and our Trust.

"It has been a privilege to work with the talented and committed Headteachers who lead our schools and all the wonderful colleagues across all our settings.”