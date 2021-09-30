Rachel Aunty and guest speaker Jules Grey at the launch of Harrogate Beer Week

Harrogate's Beer Week hailed a huge success

A town-wide celebration of Harrogate’s craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer in the local community has been hailed as the town’s biggest show of strength yet by the town’s independent brewers.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:48 pm

Held at venues such as Cold Bath Clubhouse, The Disappearing Chin, Major Tom's Social, the Little Ale House and Blind Jack’s, Harrogate Beer Week, which ran from Monday 20th September till Sunday 26th September, offered 40 events across the town’s independent bars and craft breweries.

