Harrogate’s BBC MasterChef quarter finalist shortlisted for two prestigious culinary awards

A chef from Harrogate has been shortlisted for two major awards, recognising his distinctive style of modern British cooking infused with global flavours.

Owen Diaram, a private chef based in Harrogate and a BBC MasterChef Quarter Finalist, has been shortlisted for the Oxford Cultural Collective’s Yan-Kit So Award for Food Writers on Asia, which celebrates emerging voices exploring Asian food culture and its global influence.

The award, named after the pioneering cookery writer Yan-Kit So, honours chefs and writers who share authentic and inspiring stories about food, travel, and identity.

The winner will receive a £3,000 bursary to travel to Asia, with the aim of curating recipes for their first cookbook.

Just days later, Owen will attend the Deliciously Yorkshire Awards, where he is a finalist for his Award winning Authentic Onion Bhaji spices.

The ceremony will take place at The Pavilions of Harrogate, bringing together the region’s best culinary talent and local producers.

Reflecting on the double recognition, Owen said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised on both a national and regional level.

"The Yan-Kit So Award connects deeply with my passion for exploring my Indian heritage through food, while the Deliciously Yorkshire Awards celebrate the community and producers that inspire my cooking every day in Harrogate.”

For more information about Owen Diaram, visit https://www.cookwithowen.co.uk/