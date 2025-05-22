Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has become a European Champion after winning the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Having joined Spurs from Leeds United last summer, the 19-year-old came on as a 90th minute substitute as his side beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

It means that Tottenham finally ended their 17-year wait for a trophy.

The only goal of the match came just before half-time, courtesy of Brennan Johnson who finished off Pape Matar Sarr's cross into the box.

The win makes Archie the youngest Englishman to end on the winning side in a European final since an 18-year-old Gary Mills in the 1980 European Cup final.

Speaking after the game, Archie said: “Obviously it’s been a tough season but you don’t get games like this often, so we’ve got to take it in.

"We’re grateful and we knew we could do it – we had a game plan and stuck to it.

"For everyone involved, it’s a special day and one the club will remember forever.

"The fans have been brilliant throughout this whole competition.

"They stick with us and we’re grateful to have them by our side – they are our twelfth man, especially in games like this.”

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil was also involved in a touching moment with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou after the game.

At a time when the Australian was applauding the travelling Tottenham fans, Archie went over to him, tapped him on the shoulder and they shared an embrace as they took in the moment.

Archie has featured 45 times for Tottenham in his maiden season, predominantly in the heart of defence, and will now look forward to Champions League football as a result of the team's Europa League victory.

Archie is the grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.