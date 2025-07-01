Harrogate’s Archie Gray helps England beat Germany to retain UEFA European Under-21 Championship title

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, helped the England Under-21s deliver a second successive UEFA European Under-21 Championship title.

The Young Lions retained their UEFA European Under-21 Championship crown with a dramatic 3-2 win over Germany in Bratislava.

Goals from Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson and an extra-time goal from Marseille’s Jonathan Rowe helped seal the victory.

Archie, a former pupil of St John Fisher Catholic High School, featured in three matches during the tournament, including in the group stages and the semi‑final.

His contributions earned the 19-year-old a well‑deserved medal, adding another honour to an already illustrious season.

This latest accolade comes after his success with Tottenham Hotspur in May, when he came on as a 90th-minute substitute in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The win saw Archie become the youngest Englishman to end on the winning side in a European final since an 18-year-old Gary Mills in the 1980 European Cup final.

Archie is the grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.