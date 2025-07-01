Harrogate’s Archie Gray helps England beat Germany to retain UEFA European Under-21 Championship title

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
Archie Gray, from Harrogate, helped the England Under-21s deliver a second successive UEFA European Under-21 Championship title.

The Young Lions retained their UEFA European Under-21 Championship crown with a dramatic 3-2 win over Germany in Bratislava.

Goals from Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson and an extra-time goal from Marseille’s Jonathan Rowe helped seal the victory.

Archie, a former pupil of St John Fisher Catholic High School, featured in three matches during the tournament, including in the group stages and the semi‑final.

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has helped the England Under-21s deliver a second successive UEFA European Under-21 Championship title after they beat rivals Germany 3-2 in Bratislava

His contributions earned the 19-year-old a well‑deserved medal, adding another honour to an already illustrious season.

This latest accolade comes after his success with Tottenham Hotspur in May, when he came on as a 90th-minute substitute in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The win saw Archie become the youngest Englishman to end on the winning side in a European final since an 18-year-old Gary Mills in the 1980 European Cup final.

Archie is the grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

