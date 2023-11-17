Harrogate's 80s pop icon looks to hit the charts again with her first-ever Christmas single
Five Star pop icon Deniece Pearson, who relocated to the town nearly two years ago, is hoping to repeat her million-selling success of the 1980s and 90s with her first ever festive track.
Called Santa Claus is Coming, the song in question by the talented 55-year-old lead singer and songwriter is a Christmas song with a difference.
"It's quite different to the usual Christmas music you hear,” said Deniece.
"It’s a joyous reggae-infused song.
"I’ve gone for a Caribbean vibe with this reggae-infused song that comes complete with joyful harmonies and an infectious groove.”
In the public eye now for nearly four decades, the forthcoming single rounds off a highly-successful year for internationally-renowned Deniece who was just 15 when Five Star formed in 1983 in days of glitz and glamour .
The Islington-born singer released a new single Forever Young and EP during the summer as part of the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the debut single by the family-based pop band who enjoyed 20 top 30 UK singles in the UK, won a Brit Award and were nominated for a Grammy Award.
This year has seen the still youthful pop icon welcomed back into the limelight with open arms, including high profile appearances on BBC Breakfast, ITV News and Sky News.
In addition to the new music, Deniece has also been busy on the live circuit performing two sold out shows at Pizza Express Live in London along with a string of other live performances up and down the country.
Having moved to Harrogate after her masseuse in Leeds told her what a beautiful town it was, Deniece Pearson is forging ahead with an illustrious career which has included West End roles in musicals and a lead role perform at the Sydney Opera House in Australia in Disco Divas.
Fans can catch Deniece live in the UK on dates including Absolute 80s Weekender on November 25 at Butlins Skegness and on January 21, 2024 at Butlins Bognor.