Macauley, from St Peters School in Harrogate, has been busy creating some Corgis and a Queen's Chariot to decorate his house on Yewdale Road, Harrogate.

Along with his parents, Paul and Nicole Halliday, Macauley decided to name one of his creations a "Macorgi" - a combination of Macauley and a Corgi.

Have you created anything to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service?

Email your pictures to [email protected]

