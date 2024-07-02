Harrogate youngster Archie Gray makes permanent transfer from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has departed his boyhood club Leeds United and signed a six-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old moves to the north London club in a deal worth around £25 million to £30 million.

Archie has signed a contract that will run until 2030 and he will wear the number 14 shirt.

Gray progressed through the ranks of the Leeds United Academy and became involved with the first team at the age of just 15.

Archie Gray, from Harrogate, has departed Leeds United and signed a six-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil had a fantastic season last year for the Whites where he made 52 appearances and picked up an array of awards, including EFL Championship Young Player of the Year, Leeds United’s Young Player of the Year and the PFA’s Best Player in the Championship during February.

In a statement on the Leeds United website, it says: “Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt."

Throughout his time at the club, Gray also featured on the international stage, earning 24 caps for England at youth level, from Under 15s to Under 21s.

Archie is the grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

The statement added: “Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism.