Archie Gray, from Harrogate, could become the youngest Leeds United player ever to walk out at Wembley on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Whites this season and will be looking to end the season on a high in the EFL Championship Play-Off Final against Southampton on Sunday.

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil has had a fantastic season and picked up an array of awards throughout the year, including EFL Championship Young Player of the Year, Leeds United’s Young Player of the Year and the PFA’s Best Player in the Championship during February.

Leeds United will head into the play-off final on Sunday after crushing Norwich City 4-0 last week, thanks to goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

Archie will become the youngest Leeds United player to walk out at Wembley on Sunday if Daniel Farke hands him a 52nd appearance of the season.

The current youngest is his father Andy Gray after he featured in the 1996 League Cup Final against Aston Villa.

Archie is the grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

Eddie insists that his great nephew Archie will not be phased by the occasion of playing at Wembley on Sunday, as the Whites aim to return back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

During an interview with ITV, Eddie said: “It makes me feel proud.

“To see another family member go out on a big occasion at Wembley, it’s a great occasion because it means you’ve achieved something, but it’s always nice to win as well.

"I think he’ll handle it [the occasion], he’s in the side as a young player.

“If he plays, and no-one knows what the team is going to be, I think he will handle it well.

"He’s got a good attitude towards the game and he loves his football, so hopefully he will play and Leeds United get a result.”