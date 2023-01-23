Harrogate young carers group says it's delighted to receive support from Harrogate Operatic Players

Young carers with (back row, left to right) Linda Hall, from Carers’ Resource, Lucy Thackwray, from Harrogate Operatic Players, Chris Windsor and Helen Prince, both from Carers’ Resource.

Every year, Harrogate Operatic Players (HOPs) Musical Theatre Company votes to support a charity to give back to those who need it and raise money for and awareness of the chosen charity.

For 2022-2023 it will be supporting Carers’ Resource, which provides a range of support to help young carers living in Bradford, Harrogate, Selby and Craven districts.

“HOPs are delighted to have chosen Carers’ Resource young carers’ service because we thrive on supporting young people and children,” said Harrogate Operatic Players’ Lucy Thackwray.

"We are also celebrating one of the themes in our upcoming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which is children.

"Our aim is to raise funds for a group of young carers to experience fun, whether it’s a theatre trip, go karting or equipment for their youth clubs.”

Carers’ Resource is designed to support young carers’ well-being and resilience and to help them achieve their potential as successful, happy adults.

Helen Prince, Head of Young Carers and Families at Carers’ Resource, said she was thrilled by HOPs’ support.

“We are so pleased that HOPs has chosen to support Young Carers this year,” she said.

"Our trips and activities are vital for young carers so they can take some time for themselves, have fun and build their resilience.

"These activities are entirely funded by generous donations so the money raised by HOPs will be a fantastic boost for us.”

Young carers help to look after someone because they have an illness or a disability, they experience poor mental health or they misuse alcohol or drugs.

Harrogate Operatic Players (HOPs) was founded in Harrogate in 1924 and performs shows every year to audiences around the area.

The group aims at all times to provide a positive and supportive platform for all budding actors, actresses, dancers, crew and creative individuals.

For more information about Carers’ Resource, visit www.carersresource.org/

HOPS’ Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will run at Harrogate Theatre from June 13-17.