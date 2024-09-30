Harrogate Writers Circle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our meeting of 25th Sept 2024 was an internal competition - Writing to an Image.

The members were given an image of a pavement cafe and asked to write a maximum of 800 words based on the picture and read it out on the night of the meeting.

First to read her piece was Denise. This was titled “Memories of an October Night at Bar Cataluña”.

The story starts at the end of summer as the people seemed to sit in the sun to absorb the last rays of sunlight so they can store them up for the oncoming winter. The waiters whispered in Catalan, wary of the presence of hidden police and the dangers that might occur.

Next was Peter who told of a cafe where cats ran free, and the narrator had become entranced by Henri, a beautiful man who kept the same Friday lunchtime as the narrator. Then one Friday Henri did not turn up but sent an invitation for a tryst sent via one of the cafe's cats.

Joan then read a piece which did a comparison of multinational cafes. The resulting votes gave Denise as the winner and Joan second. The members then discussed the competition as a whole and the members' entries.

Our next meeting on 9th Oct is a Manuscript Evening. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.