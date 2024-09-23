Harrogate Writers' Circle
Our meeting of 11th Sept 2024 was a manuscript evening.
Denise announced an acceptance - a second place with Morgan Bailey for which she received a thousand word critique.
First to read was Denise with a historical fiction piece written at a course she attended, about a man coming to terms with the loss of a loved one caused by a conflict of religions.
She then told us what Helen Waters, the course leader, suggested which would enable the piece to be extended.
These included : the spreading out of the historical detail and the inclusion of a mystical aspect.
Peter then talked about platform 7 and the differences between the TV production and the original book.
He then read his piece “Bob a Job” which has been edited down for entry into Writing Magazine.
This told of a failing of the GPS system and of drivers who have to use boy scouts for their navigation as they have lost that skill owing to the dependence on new technology.
Denise commented that it might be better if the story started at the point the narrator initially rang his friend Brian.
And Joan suggested the ending went on a bit. Joan then read a piece - The Forest Whisperer.
It was a very atmospheric piece with a sense of foreboding.
The narrator becomes lost and the branches of the trees seem to be closing in until the narrator breaks through into the moonlight.
The members thought that the story should retain the dark aspect to the very end.
There was then a discussion about what inspires us to write stories. Our next meeting on 25th Sept is an internal competition. Writing to an Image. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com.
