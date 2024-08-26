Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest meeting of Harrogate Writers' Circle.

Our meeting of 14th Aug 2024 was a manuscript evening.

Because the articles we wrote for the recent competition were not read out at the adjudication meeting, the members initially read out their articles at this meeting. First to read was Joan, whose piece came second - “A Royal Visit to Harrogate” about Princess Alix's visit to Harrogate in May 1894.

Peter then read a story “Not only Sheep” asking for comments as he had to submit it the following day.

The keyboard is mightier than the sword.

He said he would read his article if time permitted. The story is describing a lucid dream where the author is plagued by a sheep who seems intent on preventing the author sleeping.

The members gave useful help with the story. Next Denise read her article, which won the competition, about the journey of ABBA over the last fifty years and the style that they established and used to produce success for years to come and showed how they affected musical theatre. Peter then read his article which told of the Flixborough disaster which involved a close friend of the author.

We then had a discussion about when the members first wanted to be a writer and where their inspiration comes from.

Our next meeting on August 28 is a talk by Pat. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.