Harrogate writer inspired by pandemic and his own family's experiences to create provocative new novel

Moved by events in his own life during the Covid pandemic, Colin Philpott wrote a provocative thriller set in the near future when everyone’s life must end at 90 by law.

The idea of Deathday, said Mr Philpott, a published historian and former BBC journalist, was to highlight the need to change how society handles end of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was moved to write the book because of personal experiences of close family members and also through meeting lots of older people as a volunteer with Harrogate Food Angels, ” said Mr Philpott.

Inspired by pandemic experiences in Harrogate - Former BBC journalist Colin Philpott's debut novel is published by Fisher King of Thirsk.

"I am not advocating compulsory euthanasia, but I do believe society needs to create a higher quality of life in old age and radically rethink our approach to end of life care.

Published by Fisher King, which is based in Thirsk, Philpott’s debut novel features locations in the Harrogate area including the Royal Hall, the Army Foundation College and Brimham Rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already has several history books published in recent years, including Secret Wartime Britain, A Place in History and Relics of the Reich, this ex-director of the National Media Museum in Bradford’s first work of fiction has impressed his publishers.

“We’re delighted to be publishing Colin Philpott’s debut novel,” said Rick Armstrong, managing director of Fisher King Publishing.

"When I first read the manuscript, it was clear that the basis of the narrative is highly thought provoking, tackling very pressing contemporary issues in an interesting and clever way.”

Set in 2045 England after a hard right-wing Government has come to power in economically-depressed Britain on a platform of euthanasia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But hope arrives in a land full of ‘Evaders’ and ‘Remainders’ when the young King plots with politicians opposed to the laws which are enforced by the sinister National Age Regulation Authority.

The novel is set in different parts of England including Yorkshire, Northumberland,, Greater Manchester, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and London.