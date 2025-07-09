Harrogate writer 'delighted' to be in the running for top book award after BBC Radio 4 accolade

A Harrogate author who appeared in this year’s Hay Festival says it’s a “most incredible honour” to be in the running for a top book award.

Hailed as “as one of the UK's most original voices on nature and place”, Rob Cowen, was living in Bilton in 2015 when he wrote his breakthrough book, Common Ground which was voted one of the nation’s favourite nature books of all time in a BBC poll.

Published by Hutchinson Heinemann, The North Road, his latest astonishing work of non-fiction, has been nominated for the The Wainwright Prize for Nature Writing.

Although, strictly speaking, this epic historical and cultural odyssey covering the A1 from its deepest roots to the present day isn’t a nature book, Rob is delighted it has been recognised.

"It’s the most incredible honour to see The North Road longlisted for The Wainwright Prize 2025, " said Rob.

"I’m delighted to be among such fine company.

"Each time I’ve had my books listed for the award, my work has been discovered by new readers."

Rob Cowen’s last book, The Heeding, which he wrote during lockdown in Harrogate, was also nominated for The Wainwright Prize and became the best-selling debut book of poetry in 2021.

The North Road is less a straightforward history and more a book of travel that has the interrelations of place and people, time, memory, landscape, nature, identity and history at its heart.

This charismatic author, whose inventive approach to non-fiction combines the personal and the painstaking in thrilling harmony, also possesses a sense of humour, as audiences who saw him on his recent book tour which included Hay Festival at Hay-on-Wye can testify to.

The North Road, which was BBC Radio 4’s Book of the Week, is one of 69 books longlisted for The Wainwright Prize across six categories.

Alastair Giles, Prize Director, said: "Although the plight of nature has never been more troubling, we have also witnessed a wave of enthusiasm from readers in recent years.

"We can’t wait to find out which books will be shortlisted later this summer before we choose our eventual winners.”