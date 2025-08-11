Harrogate woman's story: 'I want to improve cancer treatment in Yorkshire so my grandchildren don’t have to go through what I did'

Harrogate’s Tracey Davison-Franks had a lot to look forward to in August 2022, with her daughter’s wedding on the horizon and a family holiday just around the corner.

Then the then 53-year-old received the devastating news that she had bowel cancer which threw her very future into doubt.

After noticing blood in her stool, she had suspected that her irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may not be the culprit for her increasing tummy aches.

Tracey, who is now 56, said: “I was stunned when I found out I had cancer.

Tracey Davison-Franks, a grandmother of three from Harrogate, who is helping Yorkshire Cancer Research raise awareness of the importance of screening following her bowel cancer diagnosis. (Picture contributed)

"I weighed a healthy amount, and I had never been a smoker nor a frequent drinker.

"I knew about my gastrointestinal health problems due to my IBS.

"But that was also exactly the reason I downplayed my symptoms at first.”

Tracey’s diagnosis came just six months after she had given up full-time work to look after her grandson, William, one day a week.

She said: “The impact of my treatment meant that I couldn’t pick William up and play with him anymore, it was heartbreaking and disappointing.

"I was determined to get better to see him grow up.

“The side effects from chemotherapy were horrible and impacted me quickly.

"I was so cold that I couldn’t even take milk out the fridge.

"Luckily the chemotherapy was so successful in shrinking my tumour that it took the surgeons two hours to find and remove it.”

But Tracey’s health battles were not yet over.

After her bowel surgery, Tracey’s scans showed that the cancer had spread to her liver and lung.

Tracey then had a second operation to remove her gall bladder and a third of her liver. Between April 2024 and February 2025, Tracey had four additional lung surgeries to remove her tumours.

She found that by exercising regularly, she was able to cope better with her demanding treatment schedule, both physically and mentally.

“After my diagnosis, I started doing regular exercise to get stronger for treatment,” she said.

"I found it really beneficial, particularly during chemotherapy and after surgery. Going on walks and doing light work outs has been wonderful for my wellbeing.”

When Tracey was originally diagnosed in 2022 it was before bowel screening was available for people her age.

“I cannot help but think if the test kit was available for me then, my cancer perhaps would be found at an earlier stage,” said Tracey.

"I was not aware I had cancer at all, which is why everyone should use and return their screening kits and check their poo.

"You have nothing to lose, and it can potentially save lives.”

Now recovered but still living with cancer, Tracey volunteers on the Research Advisory Panel at Yorkshire Cancer Research so she can use her experience to help decide what research is funded.

The panel includes people with cancer experience, researchers, and healthcare experts.

Together, they assess applications for research to ensure Yorkshire Cancer Research is funding projects with the biggest impact for people with cancer in the region.

One recent piece of good news was that the new, more accurate bowel cancer screening test first introduced in 2019 for people aged 60 to 74 has now been extended to people aged 50 and over.

At 56-years-old, Tracey is now a grandmother of three.

As she recovers from her treatment, she finds enjoyment in gardening in her allotment, taking care of the grandchildren and spending time with her family.

With her son’s wedding coming up in October and another grandchild on the way, Tracey is looking forward to sharing more precious moments with her loved ones.