Harrogate woman who was North Yorkshire Council’s longest-serving employee retires with emotional farewell

A Harrogate woman who is North Yorkshire Council’s longest-serving employee has retired after more than half-a-century of public service.

Much-loved and dedicated domestic assistant Dorothy Ann Hope joined what was then West Riding County Council in 1971 as a “home help” at the age of 25.

For the past five years, the mother-of-two, affectionately known as Dot and who lives in Harrogate, has worked at Station View residential home in Starbeck.

Now, after clocking up more than half-a-century of public service, she has decided to retire.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for adult social care and support, Rachel Bowes, presents Harrogate's Dot Hope with a bunch of flowers on her retirement. (Picture contributed)

Reflecting on her time in the role, she recalls the early days when she was part of a “heavy duty squad”.

“The job role itself changed immensely from originally shopping and cleaning for up to 10 elderly people a week,” said Dot.

“In 1974, I was asked to clean for someone who couldn't return home from hospital until her home was fit for habitation.

"This led to the formation of the ‘heavy duty squad’.

Flasback to Harrogate Dot Hope's early days in 53 years of public service. (Picture contributed)

"I and my lovely colleague, Janet Waring, would completed specialised cleaning jobs all over the county which, when finished, allowed our people to return to their homes.

"I loved this role more than anything.”

Colleagues, friends and relatives could not let Mrs Hope go without gathering on Tuesday to bid a fond farewell and celebrate her amazing contribution.

Among those paying tribute was North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, who said: “Dot’s dedication and commitment to public service over the past 53 years has been truly outstanding and I want to thank her personally for all her hard work.

“She has been a key and much-loved member of our team, providing exceptional care and service to our communities and embracing the changes that have come throughout her career.”=

Mrs Hope is also retiring from the Guiding movement after 40 years,

Now with free-time on her hands, Dot is looking forward to enjoying working in her garden.

But, she said, she would miss everyone she worked with.

“I am, and always have been, a people person. I love working with and for people,” she said.