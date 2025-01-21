Harrogate woman to appear on BBC's Dragon's Den this week in front of million of TV viewers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate woman is set to appear on BBC's hit TV reality show Dragons' Den this week

Claire Strachan will be supporting inspirational Ukrainian refugee Yana Smaglo on BBC 1 this Thursday, January 23 when she looks for investment for her stylish fashion company 'Nenya.'

An experienced PR, marketing and fundraising consultant, Claire does Yana's PR work for free and will be modelling clothes on the show, which offers aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to make their business dreams come true by pitching their business idea to an imposing panel of five multimillionaire investors.

After losing everything in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, from her livelihood and business, Yana arrived in the UK with just a backpack and her laptop.

With support from Yorkshire businesses, and meaning ‘motherland’, the fashion company ‘Nenya’ launched.

Supporting fashion companies back in Ukraine, Nenya now showcases Ukrainian fashion across the world, selling in over 120 countries and now has a turnover of £120,000.

Yana said: “I have been incredibly lucky with the support for my new company over the last couple of years, and I am extremely proud of everything my team in Yorkshire have helped me to achieve.

“It was an incredible experience doing Dragon’s Den and we had a brilliant time.

“Actually going through the grilling from the Dragon’s is an experience like no other.”

When the show, which was filmed in June last year, is screened this week, viewers will see Yana be accompanied and supported by the team who helped her set the company up, including Claire Strachan, a Harrogate resident who offered to take on the role of Yana's PR Manager for free and who will be seen modelling the clothes.

Claire said: “It is so exciting to be showcasing Nenya on national television.

“To go from arriving in the UK with nothing, to where she is now, Yana is truly a credit to her country, and her support for those still there is remarkable.”

The spring range from Yana’s new selection of stylish designer Luxe leisure clothing range can be found on her website.

For more information, visit: https://www.nenya.online/