Harrogate woman thrilled to help winning team in "emotional" episode of BBC TV’s Dragons Den

A Harrogate PR consultant is thrilled to be part of the winning team on BBC TV’s Dragons Den whose emotional pitch stunned all four famous investors.

The investors were seen being overwhelmed with emotion on last night’s episode as Ukrainian refugee Yana Smaglo recounted her journey, with long-serving Dragon Deborah Meaden admitting the story had left her "choked up".

Peter Jones called the incredible Yana’s pitch for her distribution business "heart-wrenching" yet "inspiring,".

As a result, the talented refugee turned entrepreneur manage to secure a rare four offers on the BBC programme watched by millions.

Investor Steven Bartlett eventually secured the deal as part of an £80,000 investment in young entrepreneur Yana Smaglo's fashion distribution business on BBC TV's Dragon's Den. (Picture contributed)

Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett eventually secured the deal for an £80,000 investment in the young entrepreneur, who had fled Ukraine with only the clothes on her back and a laptop after the Russian invasion, for a five per cent share each in her Ukranian fashion company Nenya.

After the show, Harrogate-based PR, marketing and fundraising consultant Claire Strachan, who does Yana's PR work for free and modelled some of the clothes on the episode, said she was thrilled at Yana's success.

The successful entrepreneur praised Claire and the rest of the team for supporting her on Dragon’s Den.

“Appearing on the Dragons’ Den was an incredibly challenging yet rewarding experience,” Yana said.

"I’m grateful I had my team by my side throughout the process.

"They provided invaluable support, and we had a great time during filming.

Yana added: “Working with the Dragons since the show was recorded has been a completely new experience and I’m excited to see where it leads in 2025.

"Both Steven Bartlett and Deborah Meaden have been incredibly supportive, offering me a fantastic office and warehouse space and introducing us to amazing fashion companies like Hope & Ivy, whose designs are stunning.

"I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity.”

Deborah Meaden said, “Business can be tough, but Yana has the wonderful combination of grit and style which is bound to stand her out from the crowd.”

The spring range from Yana’s new selection of stylish designer Luxe leisure clothing range can be found on her website at: https://www.nenya.online/