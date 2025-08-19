Harrogate woman takes on epic Land’s End to John o’Groats charity cycle in memory of late husband

A woman from Harrogate is embarking on an epic cycling journey from Land’s End to John o’Groats to honour her late husband.

Jackie Swainston will take on the challenge next month, cycling an average of 80 miles a day, to raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

It will take Jackie two weeks to complete and will be dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Paul.

Paul, who passed away just under two years ago after a ten-year battle with Metastatic Melanoma, was a passionate cyclist and devoted family man.

Jackie Swainston (left), from Harrogate, is embarking on an epic cycling journey from Land’s End to John o’Groats to honour her late husband Paul (right) and to raise money for Saint Michael's Hospice

He shared countless bike rides with his children, Robyn and Eddie, and his friends, always filled with laughter, muddy trails, great music, and well-earned pints in Yorkshire pubs.

Even during his illness, Paul maintained his spark, never losing his sense of humour and enduring pain with quiet dignity.

Jackie said: “This ride is my way of honouring the miles Paul and I shared together, and at the same time thanking Saint Michael’s Hospice for the warmth, dignity, and outstanding care they gave Paul and our family.

“Paul was always at his best on a bike - a natural leader, brilliant navigator, and endlessly up for a laugh.

"Even in his final months, he faced every challenge with determination and grace.

"I want to celebrate his spirit and give back to the hospice that supported him so brilliantly.”

Paul was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in August 2012.

Over the following years, he underwent multiple operations and was among the first in the United Kingdom to receive immunotherapy (Pembrolizumab).

As a scientist, he understood the importance of taking part in medical trials, so others could benefit from his experience.

Jackie’s ride, starting on Sunday, September 7, will raise vital funds to support Saint Michael’s Hospice, helping them continue to provide compassionate care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

To support Jackie and make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/j-swainston-1753708230420