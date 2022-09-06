Harrogate woman set to fulfil her London Marathon dream next month
A Harrogate woman is set to take part in the iconic London Marathon next month in support of women, children and families.
Debbie Herridge, 51, is running for Parents And Children Together (PACT), a charity that provides outstanding adoption services, specialist therapeutic support and inspirational community projects.
Debbie, who works for the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said running the London Marathon was a long held ambition of hers.
She said: “I had entered the London Marathon ballot many times unsuccessfully but when my partner secured his place on his first attempt in the ballot, I decided I had to join him by getting myself a charity place.
Most Popular
-
1
These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
-
2
Cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court between August 23 and August 26
-
3
Teenager denies involvement in huge cannabis farm found in Harrogate
-
4
Knaresborough takeaway owner spared jail after admitting £50,000 VAT fraud
-
5
Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues
“During the Covid pandemic, all charities funding has been severely affected and the smaller ones more so.
"I came across PACT and when I read about the wonderful work they do and the support they provide to families and children, knew this was the one for me.”
Debbie is one of nine members of Team PACT who will be running the 26.2 miles around the streets of London on October 2.
She added: “Running the London Marathon has been on my bucket list for ages and I’m so excited to finally be able to take part.
“I am not putting any time restrictions on myself as I just want to be able to enjoy it and soak up all the atmosphere.
"I’m sure I will be taking lots of photos on the way round and I can’t wait for the moment when I will see Buckingham Palace and know that the end is nearly there.
“I would really encourage people to sponsor me as this charity does such important work and really needs our help in raising funds.
“Think about donating that extra pint or glass of wine you would have at the end of the night - every little helps and the pennies create pounds.
"26.2 miles is a very long way and I need all the support I can get.”
If you would like to support Debbie, head to https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/debbie-herridge-4cce1
For more information about Parents And Children Together (PACT), visit https://www.pactcharity.org/