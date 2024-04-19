Harrogate woman set to appear in Masterchef quarter final - here's where and when to watch
Abi, who has impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace so far with her Asian inspired dishes, made it through her heat earlier this week.
In Tuesday night’s episode, Abi, 21, made a gluten free brunch dish consisting of butter poached asparagus with fried nduja, topped with a poached egg, hollandaise sauce and chilli flakes.
She then served up a two-course menu for former Masterchef contestants.
For her starter, Abi presented a prawn and harissa bisque with scollops on a bed of samphire, tail-on prawn and a parmesan crisp.
Her main course was lamb loin fillet with fondant potatoes, pomegranate and mint carrots and a red wine jus.
In the quarter final, she will battle it out against five other contestants who are all hoping to secure a place in knockout week.
Masterchef is on BBC One tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.