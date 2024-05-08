Harrogate woman reveals terrifying Three Peaks ordeal after getting lost on Pennines summit at night in freezing weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Personal trainer Chloe Mcewen, 22, who will represent Yorkshire in the final of Miss England next week, had to be picked up by Mountain Rescue after straying six miles from her route.

She had been climbing the gruelling 24-mile challenge across the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales National Park with fellow Miss England finalist Lisa Ellis, 27, when they got in trouble on the final peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe, who is holding a fundraising event for Balls To Cancer charity at Manor House care home in Harrogate this Friday, May 10. said: “It was pitch black at the top and we were terrified we would fall down one of the steep slopes.

Personal trainer Chloe Mcewen, 22, who will represent Yorkshire in the final of Miss England next week, had to be picked up by Mountain Rescue after straying six miles from her route. (Picture David Dresser)

"We were so grateful to get down in one piece.

“We got lost and it meant that we were on top of Ingleborough at night.

"The batteries on our phones had died and we had no back up map and compass to guide us.

“We could have fallen at any point and we feel very lucky to have climbed down safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peak of achievement - Harrogate personal trainer Chloe Mcewen's efforts in The Three Peaks Challenge raised £1,712 for the charity Mind in Harrogate who she volunteers for.(Picture contributed)

“Lisa rang 999 from the top because she was so scared and they scrambled Mountain Rescue to find us.

“They were looking for us for a few hours but, thankfully, we were able to navigate down safely and we were picked up by Mountain Rescue at a farm near Clapham when we were able to contact them with our phones charged.”

There was a silver lining for Chloe, who has inspirationally overcome mental health issues.

Her efforts in The Three Peaks Challenge raised £1,712 for the charity Mind in Harrogate who she volunteers for after her previous struggles with a bipolar condition which saw her being sectioned in a psychiatric hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwen had been climbing the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park with fellow Miss England finalist Lisa Ellis, 27, when they got in trouble on the final peak. (Picture contributed)

She said: “I love working with Mind and have found my purpose helping and inspiring those struggling with mental health.

"The bipolar label definitely does not define who I am but it encouraged me to experiment with what does improves my mental health, which I now help others do through fitness and encouraging a healthier lifestyle."

Speaking after she was safely off the mountain, Chloe thanked Mountain Rescue for their help and warned other climbers to be careful.

“We are both physically fit and had packed food and warm clothing,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mistake was to set off too late at 9am which meant that we didn’t get to the final peak until nightfall.

“We were determined to finish the trek for the charities we were supporting but we should have turned back or had an expert guide to show us the way.

“I am very grateful to the emergency services for their help and I would urge anyone attempting the Three Peaks to make sure they have an experienced walker with them, head home if the weather deteriorates and don’t climb after dark."

Chloe is one of 40 contestants competing in Miss England final in Wolverhampton on May 16-17.

The winner will qualify for Miss World.