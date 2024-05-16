Harrogate woman reaches the final five of Masterchef after wowing the judges with her 'hangover breakfast' dish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate woman is a step closer to being crowned Masterchef champion after reaching the final five of the BBC cooking competition.

Abi, 21, who was born and raised in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, impressed the judges again with her culinary skills to ensure she survived tonight’s (Thursday) elimination round.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace set the six remaining contestants a brief to create something “magical and theatrical – something that we will remember and talk about for a long, long time” in one hour and 45 minutes.

Abi’s idea was a “hangover breakfast”, consisting of dippy egg and soldiers but with a twist.

Abi earned her place in the final five by impressing the judges with her innovative take on dippy eggs and soldiers. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

"I’m focusing definitely on the food rather than making it too over the top that it overshadows the food,” she said.

She prepared a set white custard with the yolk made from a chilli and tomato sauce, chips topped with stout flavoured Welsh rarebit and pulled pork and a bloody Mary flavoured gazpacho.

Giving his feedback, John said: “Potato chips covered in pulled pork with cheese – inspired.

“The egg white, I mean, that is quite incredible that you can make a steamed egg custard and it still holds up like that. That is absolutely fantastic.

“I think it’s delicious.”

Gregg said: “Your gapacho is delightful, refreshing and finishing with heat.

“It’s good to eat, it looks good, it’s clever.”

Speaking afterwards, Abi said: “I’m feeling pretty good. I think I pulled off the illusion.”

After their judging, John and Gregg decided that contestant George would be leaving the competition.

Then, the final five were given the challenge of cooking at Nomadic, a wilderness dining experience set in an ancient forest in Buckinghamshire, under the guidance of one of the world’s leading experts in live fire cooking, Swedish Michelin starred chef Niklas Ekstedt.

They were tasked with cooking Niklas’s five course dinner, serving it to bushcraft expert Ray Mears and eight other people who love the outdoors.

For the main course, Abi prepared duck crowns smoked with hay and served with roasted apple puree and mushrooms.

“I loved it all, it was a great experience,” she said.